Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 6:31 pm 01/23/2017 06:31pm
Balanced Fund 10377.66 + .02 – .26 + 1.33

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1882.25 + .11 – .26 + .36

Emerging Markets 271.86 – .38 – .31 + 3.50

Equity Income Fund 9987.02 – .36 – .61 + .37

GNMA 708.32 + .29 + .21 + .09

General Municipal Debt 1237.84 + .06 – .54 + .44

Gold Fund 272.69 + 2.96 + 4.09 + 14.41

High Current Yield 1994.95 + .12 + .05 + 1.25

High Yield Municipal 563.15 + .12 – .43 + .77

International Fund 1552.35 – .16 – .40 + 2.67

Science and Technology Fund 1790.96 + .02 – .13 + 3.99

Short Investment Grade 347.40 + .09 + .11 + .23

Short Municipal 180.43 + .05 + .35

US Government 631.71 + .28 + .03 + .30

-0-

