Balanced Fund 10377.66 + .02 – .26 + 1.33
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1882.25 + .11 – .26 + .36
Emerging Markets 271.86 – .38 – .31 + 3.50
Equity Income Fund 9987.02 – .36 – .61 + .37
GNMA 708.32 + .29 + .21 + .09
General Municipal Debt 1237.84 + .06 – .54 + .44
Gold Fund 272.69 + 2.96 + 4.09 + 14.41
High Current Yield 1994.95 + .12 + .05 + 1.25
High Yield Municipal 563.15 + .12 – .43 + .77
International Fund 1552.35 – .16 – .40 + 2.67
Science and Technology Fund 1790.96 + .02 – .13 + 3.99
Short Investment Grade 347.40 + .09 + .11 + .23
Short Municipal 180.43 + .05 + .35
US Government 631.71 + .28 + .03 + .30
