Balanced Fund 10374.12 + .18 – .16 + 1.30
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1880.19 – .53 + .25
Emerging Markets 271.03 – .54 – .64 + 3.18
Equity Income Fund 10027.07 + .42 – .02 + .77
GNMA 706.27 + .13 – .28 – .20
General Municipal Debt 1236.68 – .29 – .71 + .35
Gold Fund 265.06 + 1.13 + 1.71 + 11.21
High Current Yield 1992.72 – .02 + .04 + 1.13
High Yield Municipal 562.35 – .25 – .65 + .62
International Fund 1554.80 + .35 + .29 + 2.83
Science and Technology Fund 1791.85 + .44 + .47 + 4.04
Short Investment Grade 346.96 + .02 – .05 + .11
Short Municipal 180.41 + .01 + .02 + .34
US Government 628.64 – .17 – .57 – .19
