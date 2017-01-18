6:43 pm, January 18, 2017
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 6:25 pm 01/18/2017 06:25pm
Balanced Fund 10384.01 – .06 + .07 + 1.39

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1885.50 – .47 – .15 + .54

Emerging Markets 271.16 – .65 + .57 + 3.23

Equity Income Fund 10026.92 + .15 + .06 + .77

GNMA 705.60 – .36 – .25 – .30

General Municipal Debt 1244.51 – .13 + .35 + .98

Gold Fund 264.07 – 1.45 + 1.71 + 10.80

High Current Yield 1994.23 – .04 + .08 + 1.21

High Yield Municipal 565.84 – .11 + .47 + 1.25

International Fund 1548.92 – .34 + .34 + 2.45

Science and Technology Fund 1787.07 + .47 + .37 + 3.76

Short Investment Grade 346.93 – .12 + .10

Short Municipal 180.54 + .03 + .23 + .41

US Government 629.39 – .59 – .37 – .07

-0-

Latest News