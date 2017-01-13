6:38 pm, January 13, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 6:34 pm 01/13/2017 06:34pm
Share

Balanced Fund 10406.45 + .15 + .26 + 1.61

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1887.04 – .17 + .16 + .62

Emerging Markets 270.86 – .70 + .83 + 3.12

Equity Income Fund 10046.18 + .17 – .34 + .96

GNMA 706.84 – .20 – .16 – .12

General Municipal Debt 1244.24 – .10 + .51 + .96

Gold Fund 262.19 + .62 + 2.14 + 10.01

High Current Yield 1993.21 + .07 + .15 + 1.16

High Yield Municipal 565.85 – .03 + .70 + 1.25

International Fund 1561.76 + .74 + 1.19 + 3.30

Science and Technology Fund 1795.20 + .65 + 1.29 + 4.23

Short Investment Grade 346.90 – .07 + .04 + .09

Short Municipal 180.45 + .04 + .22 + .36

US Government 631.51 – .12 + .12 + .27

-0-

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News