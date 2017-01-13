Balanced Fund 10406.45 + .15 + .26 + 1.61
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1887.04 – .17 + .16 + .62
Emerging Markets 270.86 – .70 + .83 + 3.12
Equity Income Fund 10046.18 + .17 – .34 + .96
GNMA 706.84 – .20 – .16 – .12
General Municipal Debt 1244.24 – .10 + .51 + .96
Gold Fund 262.19 + .62 + 2.14 + 10.01
High Current Yield 1993.21 + .07 + .15 + 1.16
High Yield Municipal 565.85 – .03 + .70 + 1.25
International Fund 1561.76 + .74 + 1.19 + 3.30
Science and Technology Fund 1795.20 + .65 + 1.29 + 4.23
Short Investment Grade 346.90 – .07 + .04 + .09
Short Municipal 180.45 + .04 + .22 + .36
US Government 631.51 – .12 + .12 + .27
