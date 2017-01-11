Balanced Fund 10403.66 + .26 + .42 + 1.59
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1890.11 + .10 + .55 + .78
Emerging Markets 269.08 – .20 + .99 + 2.44
Equity Income Fund 10058.91 + .38 – .21 + 1.09
GNMA 707.95 + .08 + .07 + .03
General Municipal Debt 1242.26 + .17 + .63 + .80
Gold Fund 260.28 + .25 + 4.20 + 9.21
High Current Yield 1991.27 – .07 + .36 + 1.06
High Yield Municipal 564.49 + .23 + .86 + 1.01
International Fund 1550.21 + .43 + 1.08 + 2.53
Science and Technology Fund 1785.80 + .30 + 1.74 + 3.69
Short Investment Grade 346.88 – .02 + .06 + .08
Short Municipal 180.28 + .08 + .22 + .27
US Government 630.84 – .14 + .14 + .16
