By The Associated Press

HULL, England (AP) — Hull says midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from a London hospital more than a week after cracking his skull in an English Premier League game.

Hull says Mason, the club’s record signing, will continue his rehabilitation at home.

The head injury was sustained when Mason clashed heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, who continued playing in the game.

