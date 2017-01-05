Hull hires Marco Silva as manager as club fights relegation

HULL, England (AP) — Hull has hired Marco Silva to manage the relegation-threatened Premier League club until the end of the season.

The 39-year-old Portuguese coach succeeds Mike Phelan at the last-place club.

Silva won the Greek title with Olympiakos last season and has also coached both Sporting Lisbon and Estoril in Portugal.

Hull vice chairman Ehab Allam says “Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style. He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the club’s Premier League status.”

Silva’s first game in charge will be in the FA Cup on Saturday against Swansea.

