How 8 CEOs Reacted to Donald Trump’s Immigrant Ban

Wall Street CEOs are speaking out.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday barring those entering the U.S. from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 120 days and blocking Syrian refugees until further notice. The order prompted thousands to protest over the weekend at airports and made partisan divides swell even further across social media. It also rattled Wall Street executives, as CEOs from top U.S. companies made it clear where they stood on the ban.

Howard Schultz, Starbucks Corp. (ticker: SBUX)

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who had been an advocate for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 campaign, wrote a letter to employees outlining efforts the company would take to support immigrants. Schultz says the company will hire 10,000 refugees over five years across the world but begin in the U.S. The hiring will hone in on immigrants “who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel,” Schultz says.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook (FB)

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg remained “optimistic,” according to Business Insider, giving Trump credit for his pledge to “work something out” regarding immigrants who came to America as children under the Dream Act. “Like many of you, I’m concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump,” Zuckerberg says in a statement. “We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat.”

Sundar Pichai, Google (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is telling staff in a memo obtained by Bloomberg that the executive order would affect more than 100 people in the company, and those abroad should return to the U.S. “It’s painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues,” Pichai says. “We’ve always made our view on immigration issues known publicly and will continue to do so.”

Reed Hastings, Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix’s CEO lambasted Trump’s moves in a statement Saturday afternoon. “Trump’s actions are hurting Netflix employees around the world, and are so un-American it pains us all,” Reed Hastings wrote. “Worse, these actions will make America less safe (through hatred and loss of allies) rather than more safe.” Netflix won four Screen Actors Guild awards Sunday night, including the comedy and drama ensemble honors for “Orange is the New Black” and “Stranger Things” respectively. In speeches for each of these wins, cast members vocalized the importance of diversity and unity.

Elon Musk, Tesla Motors (TSLA)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who had been taking a wait-and-see approach to Trump, condemned the ban on Twitter. “The blanket entry ban on citizens from certain primarily Muslim countries is not the best way to address the country’s challenges,” one of the tweets read. He later asked that people read the order and send him proposed changes.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter (TWTR)

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey tweeted several responses to the order, including quoted tweets from both his companies Square (SQ) and Twitter highlighting company values. “The executive order’s humanitarian and economic impact is real and upsetting,” Dorsey tweeted. “We benefit from what refugees and immigrants bring to the U.S.” He also pinned a tweet to the top of his profile that reads, “Eleven percent of Syrian immigrants to the U.S. are business owners, more than triple that of U.S.-born business owners.”

Mark Parker, Nike (NKE)

Nike CEO Mark Parker wrote a “rare Sunday afternoon memo to employees,” the Oregonian reports. He didn’t hold back in his criticism of Trump and emphasized the importance of individual values. “Nike believes in a world where everyone celebrates the power of diversity,” Parker says. “Regardless of whether or how you worship, where you come from or who you love, everyone’s individual experience is what makes us stronger as a whole.”

Tim Cook, Apple (AAPL)

Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in an email that Apple does not support Trump’s policy and “will do everything we can to support” the employees impacted, reports Recode. “I know I can count on all of you to make sure everyone at Apple feels welcome, respected and valued,” Cook says in the message. “Apple is open. Open to everyone, no matter where they come from, which language they speak, who they love or how they worship.”

How 8 CEOs Reacted to Donald Trump's Immigrant Ban

