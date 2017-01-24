Here’s What People Are Saying About Dow 20000

The Dow Jones industrial average hit 20,000 for the first time in history — and sent Twitter and Facebook buzzing accordingly.

#Dow20K trended worldwide on the social media platform Wednesday. Twitter also featured a Twitter Moment aggregating posts about the milestone, compiling tweets from news organization and user accounts alike.

The @DowJones Industrial Average has peaked. #Dow20Khttps://t.co/SEQh3mSGCZ

– Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) January 25, 2017

In the U.S. alone, the term “Dow 20,000″ was trending and generated more than 59,000 tweets as of early Wednesday afternoon.

“Dow Jones industrial average” also trended on Facebook, with 36,000 people discussing the topic Wednesday afternoon.

Social media reaction ran from overly excited to less than enthused. President Donald Trump also weighed in with a tweet from the White House @POTUS Twitter account.

Great! #Dow20K https://t.co/wXFhXBLgag

– President Trump (@POTUS) January 25, 2017

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 7949 when President Obama took office and 19,827 when he left, a gain of 149%. #dow20k pic.twitter.com/twrw1tRkjO

– Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 25, 2017

Yayyy the Dow is at 20k!!! Meanwhile women’s rights, environmental protections & freedom of speech have been rendered worthless.#dow20k

– Simar Ahluwalia (@sahluwal) January 25, 2017

I swear half the people tweeting about the #dow20k don’t even really know what it means pic.twitter.com/tQu7ei5LNQ

– Ife Kolade (@Ife_Kolade) January 25, 2017

Correct me if I’m wrong but isn’t this exactly what happened in the 20s #dow20k

– Amber Jetton (@amberNjtton) January 25, 2017

I disagree. The significance being that now half my twitter will shut up about it https://t.co/g7WVyfB58A

– Álex Barredo (@somospostpc) January 25, 2017

#dow20k is President Obama’s work. Trump is irrelevant. #ThanksObama

– Drew Comments (@sjs856) January 25, 2017

I thought the stock market was gonna crash if Trump won the election? #dow20k

– Mark Melone (@MarkMelone) January 25, 2017

Remember when @mcuban said the stock market would tank if @realDonaldTrump won?



Right… #dow20k

– Eric Spracklen (@EricSpracklen) January 25, 2017

