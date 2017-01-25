Healthy Soul Food Ideas and Recipes

No matter where your ancestors are from, chances are their diets were a whole lot healthier than “the standard American diet,” which is characterized by high amounts of meat and sugar, as well as refined, processed and other junk foods. Unfortunately, this modern eating pattern differs dramatically in quality from traditional and multicultural ways of eating, even though American interpretations of cultural cuisines would have us think otherwise. (Think deep-fried egg rolls from a local Chinese joint or pasta bread bowls from the nearby Italian restaurant.)

Soul food is another example of how American culture has reinterpreted a way of eating by omitting its healthful, traditional roots. The cuisine, as it has been commercialized and popularized, typically emphasizes preparations and foods very high in starch, fat, sodium, cholesterol and calories. For example, soul food preparation often involves the use and reuse of lard so that even healthy foods like collard greens end up much less healthy because of the way they are cooked.

In reality, soul food is just one small piece of the African heritage diet, which is actually an incredibly healthy, mostly plant-based way of eating. The eating pattern is also naturally low in processed sugar, unhealthy fats and sodium, and includes small amounts of meats and sweets. Here are some of the whole, fresh foods featured in the African heritage diet:

– Colorful fruits and vegetables, especially leafy greens

– Tubers like yams and sweet potatoes

– Beans, nuts and peanuts

– Rice, flatbreads and other grain foods, especially whole grains

– Healthy oils including coconut, peanut and olive

– Homemade sauces and marinades of herbs and spices

– Fish, eggs, poultry and yogurt

For centuries, these food traditions protected Africans from obesity and chronic diseases. But as African Americans have shifted away from the traditional African heritage diet and adopted modern American eating habits — consuming more meat, sugary drinks and refined foods — their rates of diabetes, obesity and other markers of poor health have risen. In fact, African Americans are twice as likely as non-Hispanic whites to be both diagnosed with diabetes and to die from the disease. They are also one and a half times more likely to be obese, 40 percent more likely to have high blood pressure and 30 percent more likely to die from heart disease than their non-Hispanic white counterparts.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. Instead of considering the “southern diet” — defined by researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham as heavy in fried foods, processed meats and heavily sweetened beverages — as the traditional diet for many African Americans, let’s turn to the healthier and truly traditional model Africans brought to the New World. Here’s how to incorporate African heritage flavors and inspiration into your diet:

– If you eat spinach, try collards

– If you eat arugula, try mustard greens

– If you eat pomegranate, try passion fruit

– If you eat cannellini beans, try black eyed peas

– If you eat eggplant, try okra

– If you eat potatoes, try yuca

– If you eat walnuts, try groundnuts (aka peanuts)

– If you eat quinoa, try millet

– If you eat salmon, try red snapper

– If you eat hot sauce, try harissa

– If you eat garlic, try ginger

Like what you’re tasting? Take the flavors a step further by trying African heritage recipes like sweet potato peanut stew (or “mafe” in West Africa), grilled snapper and mangoes with lime-cilantro vinaigrette, zesty Brussels sprouts and collard greens saute or any of the other healthy, traditional African heritage recipes found on the Oldways website. Your taste buds — and body — will thank you.

