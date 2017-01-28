3:28 am, January 29, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Haul Anchor sets sail in Aqueduct’s Gander Stakes

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 5:34 pm 01/28/2017 05:34pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Haul Anchor pulled a mild upset Saturday with a front-running victory in the $100,000 Gander Stakes for New York bred 3-year-olds on Saturday at Aqueduct.

Jockey Cornelio Velasquez and Haul Anchor got the early jump on the field and never yielded to the pressure from 1-2 favorite Bavaro.

At the finish, Haul Anchor was 1 1/2 lengths better than 10-1 outsider Carradine.

“My horse is a free runner,” Velasquez said. “I didn’t send him but he went out to the lead, so I let him go.”

It was the third win in seven starts for the 7-2 third choice trained by Kiaran McLaughlin.

The time was 1:43.31 for the one mile, 70 yards.

Haul Anchor paid $9.90 and $4.50. Carradine returned $7.20, with Bourbon Empire third.

Bavaro, owned by former NFL coach Bill Parcells, was the trailer in the four-horse field.

There was no show wagering.

Latest News