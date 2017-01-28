9:14 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Serena Williams defeats her sister Venus to win the Australian Open and her 23rd Grand Slam title.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Hannes Reichelt leads from…

Hannes Reichelt leads from start to win World Cup downhill

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 8:20 am 01/28/2017 08:20am
Share
Austria's Hannes Reichelt takes a jump on his way to win an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill race, in Garmisch-Panterkirchen, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Marco Tacca)

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Hannes Reichelt led from the start to win a downhill race for his first World Cup victory of the season on Saturday.

The Austrian went first and completed the Kandahar course in 1 minute, 53.83 seconds, beating Italy’s Peter Fill by 0.16 and Switzerland’s Beat Feuz by 0.52.

Paris Dominik of Italy was fourth, 0.76 back, ahead of Kjetil Jansrud of Norway.

Friday’s winner Travis Ganong finished 1.31 seconds off the pace in 12th.

There were no major crashes in contrast to the day before when Valentin Giraud-Moine and Steven Nyman were airlifted to the local hospital in Garmisch with serious knee injuries.

A giant slalom race is scheduled for Sunday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Hannes Reichelt leads from…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News