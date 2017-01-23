Goal rush at African Cup as Algeria out, Tunisia through

PORT-GENTIL, Gabon (AP) — Algeria was eliminated from the African Cup of Nations in a goal rush in Group B on Monday as the one-time title contender drew 2-2 with Senegal and saw Tunisia go through to the quarterfinals by beating Zimbabwe 4-2.

Ten goals flew in at the culmination of the group in Gabon but Algeria’s fate was effectively sealed when Tunisia went 2-0 up very early over the Zimbabweans with strikes from Niam Sliti and Youssef Msakni. Algeria needed Tunisia to lose to have a chance of progressing to the quarters.

Algeria twice led Senegal through goals from Islam Slimani, and Senegal twice equalized, leaving Algeria to exit without a win. Senegal had already qualified for the last eight before the last round of games.

