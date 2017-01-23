4:52 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Goal rush at African…

Goal rush at African Cup as Algeria out, Tunisia through

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 4:11 pm 01/23/2017 04:11pm
Share

PORT-GENTIL, Gabon (AP) — Algeria was eliminated from the African Cup of Nations in a goal rush in Group B on Monday as the one-time title contender drew 2-2 with Senegal and saw Tunisia go through to the quarterfinals by beating Zimbabwe 4-2.

Ten goals flew in at the culmination of the group in Gabon but Algeria’s fate was effectively sealed when Tunisia went 2-0 up very early over the Zimbabweans with strikes from Niam Sliti and Youssef Msakni. Algeria needed Tunisia to lose to have a chance of progressing to the quarters.

Algeria twice led Senegal through goals from Islam Slimani, and Senegal twice equalized, leaving Algeria to exit without a win. Senegal had already qualified for the last eight before the last round of games.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Goal rush at African…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News