1:46 pm, January 29, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS ALERT: Results are in for the Australian Open 2017 final game between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Find out who won.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Ghana survives Congo test,…

Ghana survives Congo test, through to African Cup semifinals

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 1:20 pm 01/29/2017 01:20pm
Share

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Both Ayew brothers scored as Ghana survived a strong challenge from Congo to win 2-1 and advance to the semifinals at the African Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Jordan Ayew gave Ghana the lead in the 63rd minute and Andre Ayew swept in a 78th-minute penalty for the winner after Congo had equalized.

Congo’s equalizer, a curving long-range shot from Paul-Jose Mpoku soon after Jordan Ayew’s opener, threatened another surprise for the tournament’s favorite underdog.

But Ghana kept its nerve and maybe established itself as new title favorite in Gabon after Senegal’s elimination on Saturday. Ghana faces Senegal’s conqueror, Cameroon, in the semifinals.

The definitive moment came when Christian Atsu sped onto a pass late on and was tripped by Lomalisa Mutambala, giving Andre Ayew his chance from the spot.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Ghana survives Congo test,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News