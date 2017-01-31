9:45 am, February 1, 2017
Ghana goalkeeper fined for expletive-laden tirade at fans

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 11:39 am 01/31/2017 11:39am
LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah has been fined $2,500 for an expletive-laden tirade in a video posted on social media during the African Cup of Nations that was aimed at fans who had criticized his performances.

The Ghana Football Association announced the punishment on Tuesday, two days ahead of Ghana’s African Cup semifinal match against Cameroon in Gabon. Razak will be able to play in that game.

Razak posted a video on his Facebook page on Monday where he responds to the apparent criticism, uses expletives regularly, and tells critics to “go to hell.” A day earlier, he played in Ghana’s win over Congo in the quarterfinals.

The GFA says Razak had made a written apology, while the federation also offered “an unqualified apology to the general public.”

