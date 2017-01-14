2:09 am, January 14, 2017
Friday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 1:13 am 01/14/2017 01:13am
EAST

Bentley 6, Niagara 3

Boston U. 2, Boston College 1

Castleton 2, New England Coll. 1

Cornell 5, Princeton 1

Mercyhurst 3, Army 1

Notre Dame 2, Merrimack 1

Penn St. 5, Michigan St. 2

Quinnipiac 4, Colgate 1

RIT 5, American International 0

RPI 4, Harvard 0

Sacred Heart 2, Holy Cross 1, OT

St. Lawrence 2, Brown 1

Union (N.Y.) 4, Dartmouth 1

Vermont 4, Providence 3

Wentworth 9, Post (Conn.) 0

Yale 2, Clarkson 1

MIDWEST

Adrian 5, Lake Forest 1

Alaska 3, Ferris St. 3, OT

Alaska Anchorage 3, Michigan Tech 3, OT

Bowling Green 3, Minnesota St. 2, OT

Lake Superior St. 1, N. Michigan 1, OT

Miami (Ohio) 6, North Dakota 3

Minnesota 5, Michigan 2

Ohio St. 6, Arizona St. 1

St. Cloud St. 2, Minn.-Duluth 1

St. Scholastica 3, Milwaukee Engineering 3, OT

W. Michigan 3, Denver 0

FAR WEST

Canisius 4, Air Force 1

Omaha 5, Colorado College 2

Friday's College Hockey Scores
