Friday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 12:08 am 01/07/2017 12:08am
EAST

Utica 4, Curry 1

Air Force 3, Mercyhurst 1

Castleton 6, Daniel Webster 1

Robert Morris 3, American Intl. 0

Lebanon Valley 9, Post (Conn.) 2

Army 5, Bentley 5, OT

Holy Cross 3, Niagara 1

Dartmouth 5, Princeton 0

Harvard 5, Quinnipiac 2

RIT 3, Sacred Heart 1

St. Lawrence 3, Canisius 3, OT

UMass-Lowell 2, New Hampshire 1

SOUTH

Minnesota St. 3, Ala.-Huntsville 0

MIDWEST

Adrian 9, Aurora 2

St. Scholastica 4, Finlandia 2

Bowling Green 4, Bemidji St. 2

Colorado College 2, Minn.-Duluth 2, OT

Wisconsin 5, Michigan St. 1

Notre Dame 3, Michigan Tech 1

North Dakota 9, Omaha 1

Lake Superior St. 3, N. Michigan 2

Ohio St. 3, Penn St. 0

Miami (Ohio) 3, St. Cloud St. 2, OT

FAR WEST

Denver 5, Arizona St. 1

EXHIBITION

USA U-18 Team 6, Maine 2

Latest News
