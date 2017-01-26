Francis Joyon completes round the world boat race in 40 days

PARIS (AP) — French skipper Francis Joyon and his Idec Sport crew claimed the Jules Verne trophy in a world record time on Thursday, completing their non-stop around-the-world trip in 40 days.

Joyon crossed the finish line off the French island of Ouessant just before 9 a.m. local time, smashing the previous world record by more than four days.

Joyon time of 40 days, 23 hours, 30 minutes and 30 seconds bettered the previous record of 45 days, 13 hours, 42 minutes and 53 seconds set by Frenchman Loick Peyron in 2012.

The Jules Verne Trophy, which is named after the writer’s famous novel, Around the World in Eighty Days, is open to any type of boats and takes skippers around the Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin and Cape Horn.

