1:51 am, January 30, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Former Dartmouth runner Zablocki…

Former Dartmouth runner Zablocki wins Miami Marathon

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 3:49 pm 01/29/2017 03:49pm
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Former Dartmouth runner Christopher Zablocki of Essex, Connecticut won the damp, chilly Miami Marathon on Sunday with a time of 2 hours, 18 minutes, 15 seconds.

Runner-up Hillary Too of Kenya finished second in 2:19:42. Two-time Miami Marathon winner Luis Carlos Rivero Gonzalez of Guatemala was third in 2:20:01.

Marta Ayala of Ethiopia won the women’s title in 2:40:51, seven minutes ahead of runner-up Ashley Paulson of Orem, Utah.

About 23,000 runners participated in the marathon and half marathon in rain on the coldest day of the winter in Miami, with high temperatures in the 50s.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Former Dartmouth runner Zablocki…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News