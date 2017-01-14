Fight Schedule

Jan. 14

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (SHO), James DeGale vs. Badou Jack, 12, for Jack’s WBC World super middleweight title and DeGale’s IBF World super middleweight title; Jose Pedraza vs. Gervonta Davis, 12, junior lightweights; Ievgen Khytrov vs. Immanuwel Aleem, 10, middleweights.

Jan. 20

At Bally’s Atlantic City (N.J.) Hotel and Casino (SHO), Adam Lopez vs. Danny Roman, 12, super bantamweights.

Jan. 25

At Phitsanuloke, Thailand, Wanheng Menayothin vs. Melvin Jerusalem, 12, for Menayothin’s WBC strawweight title.

Jan. 28

At the MGM Grand, Las Vegas (SHO), Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz, 12, for Frampton’s WBA Super World featherweight title; Dejan Zlaticanin vs. Mikey Garcia, 12, for Zlaticanin’s WBC World lightweight title; Lee Selby vs. Jonathan Victor Barros, 12, for Selby’s IBF featherweight title; Jorge Lara vs. Oktay Takalak, 10, featherweights.

At Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, Calif. (HBO), Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt, 12, for Vargas’ WBC World super featherweight title; Takashi Miura vs. Miguel Roman, 12, junior lightweights.

Jan. 29

At Macau, China, Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jose Alfredo Rodriguez, 12, for Ancajas’s IBF junior bantamweight title; Bogdan Dinu vs. Raphael Tronche, 12, for the vacant IBF Inter-Continental heavyweight title.

Feb. 2

At Horseshoe Casino, Tunica, Miss. (FS1), Sammy Vasquez Jr. vs. Luis Collazo, 10, welterweights; Yordenis Ugas vs. Levan Ghvamichava, 10, welterweights; Ryan Karl vs. Eddie Ramirez, 10, junior welterweights.

Feb. 10

At Buffalo Run Casino, Miami, Okla. (SHO), Ivan Baranchyk vs. Abel Ramos, 10, super lightweights.

At Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio, Robert Easter Jr. vs. Luis Cruz, 12, for Easter’s IBF lightweight title; Rau’Shee Warren vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov, 12, for Warren’s WBA Super World bantamweight title.

Feb. 17

At Wilmington, Del. (PPV), Roy Jones Jr. vs. Bobby Gunn, 12, for the vacant WBF World cruiserweight title.

Feb. 18

At Cintas Center, Cincinnati (SHO), Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados, 10, junior welterweights; Gary Russell Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon, 12, for Russell’s WBC World featherweight title; Jermell Charlo vs. Charles Hatley, 12, for Charlo’s WBC World junior middleweight title; Marcus Browne vs. Thomas Williams, 10, light heavyweights.

Feb. 25

At Hull, England, Gavin McDonnell vs. Rey Vargas, 12, for vacant WBC World junior featherweight title; Luke Campbell vs. Jairo Lopez, 12, for Campbell’s WBC Silver lightweight title; Tommy Coyle vs. Kofi Yates, 12, junior welterweights.

At Ford Center, Frisco, Texas (PPV), Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Moises Flores, 12, for Rigondeaux’s WBA Super World super bantamweight title; Miguel Cotto vs. James Kirkland, 12, super welterweights.

At Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Ala. (FOX), Deontay Wilder vs. Andrzej Wawrzyk, 12, for Wilder’s WBC World heavyweight title; Dominic Breazeale vs. Artur Szpilka, 10, heavyweights; Travis Kauffman vs. Amir Mansour, 10, heavyweights.

March 4

At Bangkok, Thailand, Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai vs. Juan Hernandez Navarrete, 12, for the vacant WBC flyweight title.

At O2 Arena, London, Tony Bellew vs. David Haye, 12, heavyweights.

At New York (SHO), Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia, 12, for Thurman’s WBA Super World and Garcia’s WBC World welterweight titles; Erickson Lubin vs. Jorge Cota, 12, junior middleweights.

March 18

At TBA, Germany, Tyron Zeuge vs. Paul Smith, 12, for Zeuge’s WBA World super middleweight title.

At Madison Square Garden, New York (PPV), Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs, 12, for Golovkin’s WBA Super World/WBC World/IBF/IBO middleweight titles.

March 25

At Manchester (England) Arena, Jorge Linares, vs. Anthony Crolla, 12, for Linares’ WBC and WBA lightweight titles.

April 29

At Wembley Stadium, London, Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko, for Joshua’s IBF and the vacant WBA heavyweight titles.

