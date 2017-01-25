Feast on College Scholarships for Foodies, Chefs

The best recipes for paying for college often contain several mainstay ingredients: savings, grants, loans and even work. But a go-to component for taking on as little debt as possible is scholarships. And you can even get them for loving food.

Food-related scholarships make up a virtual smorgasbord of opportunities for savvy students. That’s not even including awards for students who work or whose parents currently work for food companies.

Here are nine food-related scholarships for aspiring chefs and foodies alike to consider.

The James Beard Foundation offers a number of scholarship programs, including one that can be considered its main course: the National Scholars Program. Launched in 2016, this particular program provides 10 scholarships of $20,000 each to what it calls “food-focused candidates of exceptional talent.” Applicants may be pursuing studies in the culinary arts, hospitality management, agriculture or food security, among other areas.

Candidates are judged on academics as well as personal and professional recommendations. Scholarships are awarded in 10 geographic regions, which the foundation defines. Applications will be available online April 1 and are due May 15.

Goya Foods — which makes and sells beans, rice, condiments, beverages and other products — is another big player for culinary scholarships. The company awards four $5,000 Goya Foods Culinary Arts Scholarships for incoming freshmen who will major in culinary arts or food sciences programs.

These awards are also renewable for three additional years or until the recipient completes a bachelor’s degree, whichever comes first. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA, be U.S. citizens and be pursuing their first bachelor’s degree.

Recipients must also be willing to complete 10 hours of community service each month. Applications, which include an essay, are due Feb. 15.

Rising college sophomores, juniors or seniors interested in sweets can apply for the $5,000 John Kitt Memorial Scholarship , which the American Association of Candy Technologies sponsors. To receive this scholarship for the 2017-18 academic year, applicants must have a demonstrated interest in confectionary technology; attend an accredited, four-year institution in North America; be majoring in food science, chemical science, biological science or a related area; and have a minimum 3.0 GPA. Applications are due April 4.

Even if students don’t know how to cook or make candy, they can apply for the Food Marketing Institute Food Safety Auditing Scholarship. This $3,000 award is open to full-time students who have completed at least two years of college, have a 3.2 minimum GPA and are interested in food safety auditing.

Preference is given to applicants who have completed an internship through an agriculture science or food degree program. The application deadline is Sept. 15. Winners must be able to attend the Safe Quality Food International Conference in Dallas in November and be willing to complete an internship with a third-party auditing firm.

The AACC International Undergraduate Scholarship offers awards — historically ranging in value from $1,000 to $3,000 — to encourage students to pursue the grain-based food and science technology field. Rising college seniors preparing for careers in grain-based food science and technology, particularly revolving around cereal, may apply.

Applicants must be AACCI student members who have a minimum 3.0 GPA. The deadline to apply is March 3.

The International Food Services Association offers the Worthy Goal Scholarship to undergraduates and high school students enrolled or accepted as full-time students in food service-related majors. Applicants must attend an accredited two- or four-year institution.

The scholarships are awarded in $500 and $1,500 denominations. The application, due March 1, includes essays and requires three letters of recommendations, two of which should come from former employers.

Feeding Tomorrow, the Foundation of the Institute of Food Technologies, offers a variety of food-related scholarships, including two for students pursuing food preservation and dairy science.The $1,500 Institute for Thermal Processing Specialists — Irving Pflug Memorial Scholarship is given to an undergraduate studying food science, engineering or microbiology as it relates to food preservation. The $1,000 Edlong Dairy Technolog ies Scholarship goes to a rising college junior or senior pursuing a degree in food science with a concentration on dairy science or flavors.

Applicants must be IFT student members and have a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA. The deadline to apply for both scholarships is Feb. 15.

Each year, restaurant equipment supply company TigerChef.com offers two $1,000 Culinary and Hospitality Program Scholarships. Applicants must be legal U.S. residents attending an accredited U.S. or Canadian college or university and taking food-related classes.

Applicants must write a 500- to 600-word essay about their inspiration for pursuing an educational path in the food industry. Scholarships are offered biannually with applications due May 1 and Nov. 1.

