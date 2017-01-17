12:42 pm, January 17, 2017
BREAKING NEWS The Montgomery County Council votes to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by the year 2020.

FA fines Man City defender Sagna over Instagram message

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 12:33 pm 01/17/2017 12:33pm
LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association has fined Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna 40,000 pounds (around $50,000) for an Instagram post about a referee.

Sagna posted a photo with the caption “10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team” on the social network site following City’s 2-1 win against Burnley on Jan. 2.

Sagna later amended the post to read “still fighting and winning as a team” after a match that saw referee Lee Mason send off midfielder Fernandinho.

The FA also warned Sagna about his future conduct.

