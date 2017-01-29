3:22 am, January 29, 2017
Eli Tomac won the AMA Supercross race in Arizona

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 12:12 am 01/29/2017 12:12am
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Eli Tomac won the AMA Supercross race Saturday night at University of Phoenix Stadium for his first 450SX Class victory of the season.

The Kawasaki rider from Cortez, Colorado, won after finishing fifth, sixth and eighth in the first three races of the season. He has five career 450SX victories.

Honda’s Chad Reed was a distant second, and KTM’s Ryan Dungey was third after winning last week in Anaheim. Dungey leads the season standings. Ken Roczen, the Honda star who won the first two races of the season, is sidelined with wrist and arm injuries sustained in a crash last week.

Kawasaki’s Justin Hill raced to his second straight Western Regional 250SK victory, taking the late lead and holding off KTM’s Shane McElrath. McElrath won the first two races of the season and leads the standing, four points ahead of Hill.

Topics:
Latest News
