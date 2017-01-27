7:38 am, January 27, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Elana Meyers Taylor claims…

Elana Meyers Taylor claims 3rd straight bobsled World Cup

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 7:07 am 01/27/2017 07:07am
Share

KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Elana Meyers Taylor led an American 1-2 in winning her third straight bobsled World Cup on Friday.

The 2015 world champion and her brakewoman Kehri Jones were fasted on both runs, and pipped teammates Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans by 0.26 seconds.

Mariama Jamanka and Annika Drazek of Germany were third, 0.66 back, while Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries was fourth with brakewoman Cynthia Appiah.

Defending World Cup champion Humphries still leads the overall standings after six races, but Olympic bronze medalist Greubel Poser is just 17 points behind. Austria’s Christina Hengster is third.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Elana Meyers Taylor claims…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News