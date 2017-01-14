5:09 am, January 14, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Eggert, Benecken set track…

Eggert, Benecken set track record, win luge WCup doubles

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 4:21 am 01/14/2017 04:21am
Share
Germany's Toni Eggert and Sasha Benecken speed down the track of a men's double race at the Luge World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Eggert and Benecken won the event. (Roman Koksarov, F64 via AP)

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken set a track record on both runs to win a luge World Cup doubles race Saturday and take a big step toward the overall title.

The Germans won in a combined time of 1 minute, 23.113 seconds.

Oskars Gudramovics and Peteris Kalnins of Latvia were second, 0.363 off the lead on their home track, with Italians Ludwig Rieder and Patrick Rastner 0.695 off the pace in third.

Eggert and Benecken’s sixth win from eight races this season extended their overall lead to 152 points over World Cup holders Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Germany, who were 10th on Saturday.

Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm remained third in the standings despite failing to finish.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Eggert, Benecken set track…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News