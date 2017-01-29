4:44 pm, January 29, 2017
Dublin Girl takes Aqueduct’s Maddie May Stakes

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 4:41 pm 01/29/2017 04:41pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Dublin Girl beat Toni Tools by a length Sunday in the $100,000 Maddie May Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Aqueduct.

It was a second straight win following her maiden victory here earlier this month. The consistent New York bred improved to 2-1-1 in four starts.

Treatherlikeastar and Bliss To You battled for the early lead while Dublin Girl and jockey Kendrick Carmouche settled into third before taking command a furlong from the finish.

The time was 1:46.46 for the mile and 70 yards.

Dublin Girl, trained by Dominic Schettino, paid $7.60, $3.60 and $2.40 as the 5-2 second choice.

Toni Tools rallied from fifth to get second, returning $3.20 and $2.70.

Bree’s Got Heart returned $2.40 to show.

