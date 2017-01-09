9:25 am, January 9, 2017
20° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Dive team to resume…

Dive team to resume Lake Earie search for missing plane

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 9:19 am 01/09/2017 09:19am
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland officials say a tug boat is being used to break up ice on Lake Erie as divers resume their search for a plane that disappeared over the lake last month.

A city statement Monday says large pieces of debris have been spotted on the lake bottom and will be brought to the surface from an area searched Friday. The city says it’s unclear if the debris is part of the plane that vanished after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29 with six people onboard.

The plane’s cockpit voice recorder was found Friday along with a seat that might have human remains.

A memorial service is scheduled Monday in Canfield for the plane’s pilot, John T. Fleming, his wife, Sue, and their teenage sons, Jack and Andrew.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Dive team to resume…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News