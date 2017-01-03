1:45 pm, January 3, 2017
Deputies shoot man who fired gunshots inside hospital

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 1:37 pm 01/03/2017 01:37pm
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say a man who apparently became angry over waiting for treatment in a suburban Houston hospital emergency room fired gunshots into the ceiling of the waiting area, then left and was shot outside the hospital by off-duty sheriff’s deputies when he refused to drop his pistol.

Harris County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cedrick Collier says the shooting victim, identified only as a 21-year-old man, is in critical condition but is expected to recover. No one else has been hurt.

The shooting occurred just before 9 a.m. today at the North Cypress Medical Center, northwest of Houston.

Collier says the deputies opened fire when the man refused their orders to drop his gun and instead turned and pointed it at them. The gunman then was hit by several shots from the deputies.

Latest News