Home » Latest News » Defending champ Rowbury, Olympian…

Defending champ Rowbury, Olympian Murphy in Wanamaker Mile

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 12:18 pm 01/24/2017 12:18pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Two-time defending champion Shannon Rowbury and Olympian Clayton Murphy will run in the Wanamaker Mile at next month’s Millrose Games.

New York Road Runners said Tuesday they’ll compete Feb. 11 at The Armory in the 110th running of the event.

Rowbury is the American record-holder in the 1,500 meters and 5,000. She won the 2015 Wanamaker Mile title in 4 minutes, 24.31 seconds, and defended her title last year in 4:24.39.

The 21-year-old Murphy won the bronze medal in the 800 at the Rio Olympics. He finished fourth in the Fifth Avenue Mile in September.

