Carroll scores twice as West Ham beats Middlesbrough 3-1

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 12:45 pm 01/21/2017 12:45pm
Middlesbrough's Cristhian Stuani reacts after a missed shot at goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Middlesbrough and West Ham United, at the Riverside Stadium, in Middlesbrough, England, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — Andy Carroll scored twice and Jonathan Calleri netted in added time as West Ham made it back-to-back victories in the Premier League with a 3-1 win at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Carroll, who now has five goals in 10 league games, connected with a powerful header in the ninth minute, then converted again in the 44th by finishing Victor Valdes’ save against Michail Antonio.

Calleri, who came on for Carroll in the 66th, ended Middlesbrough’s hopes of a late equalizer by scoring in the 94th.

Cristian Stuani scored for Middlesbrough by putting a cross from Calum Chambers into the corner in the 27th.

West Ham played its second game without transfer-seeking Dimitri Payet.

