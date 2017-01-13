6:37 am, January 13, 2017
Canceled training puts Vonn’s comeback race in doubt

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 5:57 am 01/13/2017 05:57am
ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Snow and fog have forced the cancellation of training for a women’s World Cup downhill, putting Lindsey Vonn’s comeback race in doubt.

As Thursday’s first training was also called off because of bad weather, organizers were considering changing the program for the weekend as a downhill race cannot be held without prior training. Originally scheduled were the downhill race on Saturday and a combined event with a super-G and a slalom run the next day.

Friday’s training had initially been postponed for three hours but conditions failed to improve.

Vonn and American teammate Julia Mancuso were planning to make their World Cup comebacks this weekend after extensive injury layoffs.

Topics:
Latest News
Latest News