CLOSINGS Area school systems are beginning to announce closings and delays for Tuesday, Jan. 10. See the full list here.

Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan signs with Lyon

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 6:08 pm 01/09/2017 06:08pm
Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan has signed a contract with the French club Olympique Lyonnais.

Buchanan, who just wrapped up her college career at West Virginia, joins U.S. forward Alex Morgan, who announced that she was headed for Lyon in late December.

Buchanan has been a standout on the Canadian national team since 2013. She won the Young Player Award in the 2015 Women’s World Cup and was named Canada’s Women’s Player of the Year that season.

She was part of the Canadian team that won the bronze medal at the Olympic Games last summer.

She also played on the West Virginia team that went to the NCAA College Cup final this past season against Southern California. She was awarded the MAC Hermann Trophy as the nation’s top female college player last week.

Her contract with Lyon runs through June 30, 2019, the team announced Monday.

