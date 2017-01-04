9:16 am, January 4, 2017
Canadian bishop who opposed LGBTQ school rules steps down

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 9:02 am 01/04/2017 09:02am
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has accepted the early resignation of a Canadian bishop who came under fire in Calgary for opposing LGBTQ guidelines for public schools.

The Vatican’s announcement about Bishop Frederick Henry’s stepping down made no mention of the controversy in Canada. At 73, Henry is two years younger than the age bishops must offer the pope their resignation.

Last year, Henry was widely criticized for labeling “anti-Catholic” and “totalitarian” Alberta province’s guidelines that include allowing transgender students to use bathrooms of their choice and to dress or play on sports teams according to their perception of gender.

Francis has criticized schools he says indoctrinate children with the idea gender can be chosen. But he has also revealed he has ministered to transgender persons and has criticized clergy who condemn them.

