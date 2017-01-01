6:10 pm, January 1, 2017
Caledonian by a neck in Big A’s Lost In The Fog Stakes

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 5:53 pm 01/01/2017 05:53pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Caledonian edged Always a Suspect by a neck Sunday in the $100,000 Lost In The Fog Stakes, continuing their holiday rivalry at Aqueduct.

On Thanksgiving Day, Always a Suspect beat Caledonian by the identical neck margin.

Caledonian turned the tables on New Year’s Day in his stakes debut for trainer John Terranova II and jockey Eric Cancel.

The time was 1:12.08 in the six furlong race for 3-year-olds.

Caledonian got his second win in four starts, paying $8.50, $3.70 and $2.70.

Always a Suspect returned $3.10 and $2.10 as the 8/5 favorite.

It was 6 1/2 lengths back to Butch Walker in third. He paid $2.70 to show.

