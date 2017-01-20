8:20 pm, January 20, 2017
Cahill finalizes $1.75 million, 1-year contract with Padres

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 7:50 pm 01/20/2017 07:50pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Trevor Cahill and the San Diego Padres have finalized a $1.75 million, one-year contract.

Cahill, who went to high school in suburban Vista, can earn $750,000 in performance bonuses based on starts: $250,000 each for 15, 20 and 25. He also can earn $250,000 in bonuses based on relief appearances: $125,000 each for 40 and 50. He would get a $250,000 assignment bonus if traded.

He went 4-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 50 games, including one start, for the Chicago Cubs in 2016. He was a AL All-Star in 2010 with the Oakland Athletics.

To create room on the 40-man roster Friday, outfielder Jabari Blash was designated for assignment by the Padres.

Topics:
Breaking News
