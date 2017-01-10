10:58 am, January 10, 2017
29° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The Senate Judiciary Committee begins a two-day confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General. Listen live.
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT U.S. 15 is blocked in both directions at Lovettsville Road, south of Point of Rocks, for a multi-vehicle crash.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » British racecourse that hosts…

British racecourse that hosts King George VI Chase may close

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 10:40 am 01/10/2017 10:40am
Share

LONDON (AP) — The racecourse that stages one of Britain’s premier jumps races could be closed as part of a plan to invest 500 million pounds ($610 million) into the sport over the next decade.

The Jockey Club says it has submitted the estate at Kempton Park, the course in southwest London where the King George VI Chase is run every year on Dec. 26, for consideration following a call for more housing in the area.

If the plan is approved, Kempton will be closed no earlier than 2021. It would mean a new all-weather venue being built — potentially at Newmarket, the home of British horse racing — while the Jockey Club would request that the King George be staged at nearby Sandown, which has previously held the race.

The Jockey Club says Kempton will be redeveloped only if the move generates in excess of 100 million pounds of investment, which will be contribute to the planned 500 million pounds being invested in the sport in Britain.

Roger Weatherby, senior steward of the Jockey Club, said on Tuesday in a statement that the proposals are for the “long-term good of British racing.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » British racecourse that hosts…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News