Brazil edges Colombia 1-0 in charity game for Chapecoense

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 9:15 pm 01/25/2017 09:15pm
Former Chapecoense goalkeeper Follmann, in wheelchair, and Alan Ruschel, behind him, greet Brazils' soccer players prior to a friendly match with Colombia at the Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017. The match is a tribute to Chapecoense soccer players who died in a plane crash in Colombia last November. Follmann and Ruschel survived the crash. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil defeated Colombia 1-0 in a charity match Thursday to raise money for surviving victims of the air crash that killed most of the players on the Brazilian club Chapecoense.

Dudu scored on a header in the 47th minute at Rio de Janeiro’s Engenhao stadium, venue for track and field at last year’s Rio’s Olympics. The stadium was half full to see the international friendly with both teams composed of local players and absent top European stars like Brazil’s Neymar.

The air crash in Colombia two months ago killed 71 of 77 people aboard, including 19 players of the Chapecoense club. Three players survived, and all three attended the match.

Chapecoense played its first match since the disaster on Saturday, drawing 2-2 in a friendly with Brazilian club champion Palmeiras.

Topics:
Latest News
