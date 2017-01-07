Benfica extends its lead in Portugal as Porto falters

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Striker Jonas scored in his return from a long injury layoff to help Benfica defeat Vitoria Guimaraes 2-0 and extend its Portuguese league lead on Saturday.

Jonas and Konstantinos Mitroglou scored in the first half to give the defending champions an important away victory.

Benfica has six points more than FC Porto, and eight more than Sporting Braga, which failed to win on Saturday.

Porto lost ground after a 0-0 draw at Pacos de Ferreira, while Braga couldn’t manage more than a scoreless draw at minnow Nacional at the Madeira Islands.

Fourth-place Sporting Lisbon was 11 points off the lead ahead of its home game against Feirense on Sunday.

Guimaraes stayed fifth in the 18-team standings with 30 points.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments