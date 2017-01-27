3:52 am, January 28, 2017
Barcelona and Atletico to meet in Copa del Rey semifinals

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 7:50 am 01/27/2017 07:50am
FC Barcelona's Arda Turan, center foreground, celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal during Copa del Rey, quarter final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will meet in the Copa del Rey semifinals, and Celta Vigo will face Alaves.

Atletico will host the first leg against the two-time defending champions next week at a date to be determined.

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto says “we know each other very well. I’m sure it will be complicated, as it always is against them.”

Barcelona, the tournament’s most successful club with 28 titles, will be playing in the semifinals for the seventh straight season.

Celta, which ousted Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, is at home for the first leg against Alaves. Neither club has won the competition.

The final will be on May 27.

