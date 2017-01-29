Kindl wins 2nd gold at home worlds; Germany takes team relay

IGLS, Austria (AP) — Austrian luger Wolfgang Kindl won the men’s singles race for his second gold medal at his home world championships on Sunday, while Germany continued its dominance in the team relay.

Two days after taking gold in the sprint event, Kindl set a track record of 49.823 seconds in Sunday’s opening run and extended his lead by also posting the fastest second-run time run on the 1976 Olympic track.

Kindl finished in 1 minute, 39.799 seconds to beat Roman Repilov of Russia by 0.062, while Dominik Fischnaller of Italy finished 0.120 behind to take the bronze medal. Olympic champion Felix Loch of Germany, who was the defending champion, came 0.257 off the lead in sixth.

After winning bronze in the past two seasons, Kindl became the first men’s world champion from Austria since Markus Prock won in Altenberg in 1996.

Germany won the team relay and remained unbeaten in the discipline since it was first held at the 2008 world championships.

Germany trailed the United States after Tatjana Huefner and Johannes Ludwig had completed their runs, but Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken made up the deficit in the concluding doubles run.

Erin Hamlin, Tucker West and doubles team Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman finished 0.190 seconds behind to take silver, the first American podium result in the discipline. Russia was 0.510 behind in third.

