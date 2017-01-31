Arbitration Chart

9:36 am, February 1, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the 20 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2016 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

Player 2016 Asked Offered
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore
Brad Brach $1,300,000 $3,050,000 $2,525,000
Kevin Gausman 532,000 3,550,000 3,150,000
Caleb Joseph 523,500 1,000,000 700,000
Houston
Marwin Gonzalez 2,000,000 4,200,000 3,250,000
Will Harris 525,500 2,300,000 1,950,000
Collin McHugh 529,000 3,850,000 3,350,000
Kansas City
Kelvin Herrera 2,600,000 5,600,000 5,050,000
New York
Dellin Betances 507,500 5,000,000 3,000,000
Tampa Bay
Jake Odorizzi 520,700 4,100,000 3,825,000
Toronto
Marcus Stroman 515,900 3,400,000 3,100,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona
Shelby Miller 4,350,000 5,100,000 4,700,000
Taijuan Walker 528,600 2,600,000 2,250,000
Chicago
Pedro Strop 4,400,000 6,000,000 4,600,000
Miami
David Phelps 2,500,000 4,600,000 4,325,000
Milwaukee
Chase Anderson 520,200 2,850,000 2,450,000
New York
Wilmer Flores 526,014 2,200,000 1,800,000
Philadelphia
Cesar Hernandez 525,000 2,800,000 2,000,000
Pittsburgh
Tony Watson 3,450,000 6,000,000 5,600,000
St. Louis
Carlos Martinez 539,000 4,250,000 3,900,000
Michael Wacha 539,000 3,200,000 2,775,000

