Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the 21 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2016 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

Player 2016 Asked Offered AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore Brad Brach $1,300,000 $3,050,000 $2,525,000 Kevin Gausman 532,000 3,550,000 3,150,000 Caleb Joseph 523,500 1,000,000 700,000 Houston Marwin Gonzalez 2,000,000 4,200,000 3,250,000 Will Harris 525,500 2,300,000 1,950,000 Collin McHugh 529,000 3,850,000 3,350,000 Kansas City Kelvin Herrera 2,600,000 5,600,000 5,050,000 New York Dellin Betances 507,500 5,000,000 3,000,000 Oakland Khris Davis 524,500 5,000,000 4,650,000 Tampa Bay Jake Odorizzi 520,700 4,100,000 3,825,000 Toronto Marcus Stroman 515,900 3,400,000 3,100,000

NATIONAL LEAGUE Arizona Shelby Miller 4,350,000 5,100,000 4,700,000 Taijuan Walker 528,600 2,600,000 2,250,000 Chicago Pedro Strop 4,400,000 6,000,000 4,600,000 Miami David Phelps 2,500,000 4,600,000 4,325,000 Milwaukee Chase Anderson 520,200 2,850,000 2,450,000 New York Wilmer Flores 526,014 2,200,000 1,800,000 Philadelphia Cesar Hernandez 525,000 2,800,000 2,000,000 Pittsburgh Tony Watson 3,450,000 6,000,000 5,600,000 St. Louis Carlos Martinez 539,000 4,250,000 3,900,000 Michael Wacha 539,000 3,200,000 2,775,000

