1:44 am, January 3, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Amber Alert: New Mexico…

Amber Alert: New Mexico boy found OK; dad flees into Mexico

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 1:13 am 01/03/2017 01:13am
Share

LA MESA, N.M. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert when his father fled with him after allegedly beating the child’s grandfather and torching his mobile home has been found unharmed.

Authorities say Ethan Jacquez was left Monday evening with his paternal grandmother in southeastern New Mexico.

Dona Ana County officials say his 23-year-old father, Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez, is wanted on a variety of charges and has fled into Mexico.

Sheriff’s officials say Jacquez went to the La Mesa mobile home of his girlfriend’s parents Monday afternoon demanding to take the toddler.

When the child’s grandfather refused, they say Jacquez allegedly beat him, set fire to the residence and left with the child in a stolen pickup.

The home was destroyed but the grandparents weren’t injured.

Jacquez faces charges that include arson, battery, and abuse of a child.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Amber Alert: New Mexico…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

30 recipes for your slow cooker

The best part about these hearty, comforting meals? All of them can be made in your slow cooker.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News