Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) CEO Condemns President Trump’s Immigration Ban

Amazon.com, Inc. (ticker: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos condemned President Donald Trump‘s executive order barring immigrants from certain Muslim-majority countries.

In a letter to employees Monday, Bezos detailed the immediate legal action the company took in response to the executive order.

“Our public policy team in D.C. has reached out to senior administration officials to make our opposition clear,” he says. “We’ve also reached out to congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle to explore legislative options. Our legal team has prepared a declaration of support for the Washington state attorney general who will be filing suit against the order. We are working other legal options as well.”

The Amazon.com CEO — who also owns the Washington Post — and the president haven’t always seen eye to eye, Fortune notes. In a May interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump called out Bezos for the Post’s critical campaign reporting and said, “He’s using the Washington Post, which is peanuts, he’s using that for political purposes to save Amazon in terms of taxes and in terms of antitrust.”

Following the election, Bezos ultimately tweeted support for Trump: “Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump. I for one give him my most open mind and wish him great success in his service to the country.” The president later invited Bezos to Trump Tower for a tech leaders meeting in December.

This hasn’t stopped Trump from continuing to lash out against the Washington Post on Twitter.

Thr coverage about me in the @nytimes and the @washingtonpost gas been so false and angry that the times actually apologized to its…..

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

January 28, 2017

…dwindling subscribers and readers.They got me wrong right from the beginning and still have not changed course, and never will. DISHONEST

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

January 28, 2017

Of note: Politfact points out that the New York Times ( NYT) never apologized for its coverage of Trump. It calls Trump’s claim “a distorted and over-the-top description” of a Nov. 13 letter to readers in which the newspaper’s leadership acknowledged it underestimated Trump’s chances on Election Day and pledged to rededicate itself to “the fundamental mission of Times journalism.”

The newspaper said this weekend that its subscribers and audience are at “all-time highs.”

How 8 CEOs Reacted to Donald Trump’s Immigrant Ban

7 Things That Happened When Donald Trump Met With Tech Leaders

More from U.S. News

How 8 CEOs Reacted to Donald Trump’s Immigrant Ban

7 Things That Happened When Donald Trump Met With Tech Leaders

7 Companies That People Are Boycotting Because of the Trump Family

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) CEO Condemns President Trump’s Immigration Ban originally appeared on usnews.com

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments