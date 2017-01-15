African Cup title contender Algeria held 2-2 by Zimbabwe

OYEM, Gabon (AP) — Two days, two surprise results at the African Cup of Nations as Algeria was held to a 2-2 draw by Zimbabwe on Sunday despite a double from Riyad Mahrez.

Not only was Algeria held, it needed Mahrez’s long-range shot in the 82nd minute, which slipped past Zimbabwe goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva, to save it from opening its group campaign with an unexpected loss.

The first of Sunday’s two Group B games in Franceville, in the far eastern interior of Gabon, was pulsating just about from the beginning. Mahrez sent in a curling shot from a tight angle for 1-0, Zimbabwe rallied to lead 2-1 just over 15 minutes later, and Mahrez struck at the end to deny the Zimbabweans what would have been a memorable victory.

Zimbabwe hasn’t played at the African Cup in a decade, had its buildup marred by a player strike over unpaid wages and bonuses, and then had to play its opening game in a makeshift team uniform after kits for the tournament didn’t arrive out in Franceville in time for the game.

In contrast, Algeria has been tipped to go far at this African Cup, spearheaded by the slick attacking threats of Mahrez and Islam Slimani of Premier League champion Leicester, and Porto’s Yacine Brahimi.

Algeria’s slip-up in the jungle in Franceville probably will also have been noted by African champion Ivory Coast, whose squad is in its final preparations ahead of the start of the defense of its title in Oyem, an even more remote town in Gabon’s far north, on Monday.

The African Cup has served up two warnings to the so-called bigger teams already, with tournament debutant Guinea-Bissau scoring a 90th-minute equalizer in the opening game to surprise Gabon with a 1-1 draw.

In Franceville, Mahrez gave Algeria a 13th-minute lead with a curling shot from just inside the area. Kuda Mahachi made it 1-1 just four minutes after Mahrez’s opening goal, and Nyasha Mushekwi’s penalty on 30 minutes put Zimbabwe ahead.

Algeria surged forward in the last 10 minutes, Mahrez made it 2-2, and Slimani badly missed with a header from right in front of goal that would have given Algeria a late victory. Senegal and Tunisia are the other two teams in Group B, meaning that Zimbabwe was supposed to be the weakest of the four.

On Monday, Ivory Coast starts its African Cup against Togo and Congo, whose team is no longer on strike, will play Morocco in Group C.

