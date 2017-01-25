A Beginner’s Guide to Investing: 9 Easy Steps to Get You Started

Ease into investing.

One of the best ways to grow your money is to invest it. Among the easiest ways to invest is buying mutual funds, stocks and bonds. If you have an individual retirement account or a 401(k), you’re actually already investing. While mastering the stock market is as complicated as it sounds, making prudent investments is something anyone can do with a little education.

But before you direct money toward investments (beyond a company 401(k) for which you receive a match), make sure you have paid off high-interest debt and have an emergency savings account. If you have reached those goals, you’re ready to start investing.

Decide how much you want to invest.

Occasionally you may have a big chunk of money to invest, but most people do better with the slow-and-steady approach. Decide how much you want to invest per week or per month — it could be as little as $10 — and then plan to set that aside. If the amount is small, you may have to put it into a savings account until you have enough to open an investment account, but don’t let that deter you.

Start with your 401(k).

The simplest way to start investing is to contribute to your company’s 401(k) plan. If your employer offers a match, try to contribute at least enough to get the maximum match amount. That’s a 100 percent return on investment, before dividends, investment earnings or tax savings, a rate of return you won’t come close to achieving elsewhere. If you can’t afford to contribute that much, start with what you can afford and plan to gradually raise your contribution.

Automate your investments.

The best way to ensure you add to your investment account is to automate regular contributions. You can do that by payroll deduction, online banking or the investment company’s website. You can also find apps such as Acorns and Betterment that automate contributions, but be sure to check for any fees.

Keep it simple.

Start with index mutual funds. You can buy shares of index funds, which track a specific stock index such as the Standard & Poor’s 500, from any investment company. In the early stages, that should serve your needs. You can also buy mutual funds with specific groups of stocks such as mid-cap or international stocks. Individual stocks are riskier than mutual funds and often costlier to trade, plus choosing them takes significantly more research.

Know the risks.

Few investments come without risk. The ones with the greatest risk stand to bring the greatest gains, but also the greatest loses. Understand that returns will rise and fall over the years. Many people saw their investing portfolios lose half their value during the Great Recession, but those who held on saw their investments recover and then some within a few years. In general, investing is a long-term, not short-term, activity. Selling your investments for less than you paid for them is never a smart strategy.

Decide whether you’re investing for retirement or another time.

You can invest inside an IRA, 401(k) or other retirement account that provides tax advantages, but aside from a few exceptions, you can’t make penalty-free withdrawals until you’re 59 1/2. (The rules for Roth IRAs are more flexible.) You can change your holdings inside these accounts, of course. Your earnings grow tax-free, which is why these vehicles are popular. Investing outside a retirement account doesn’t provide any tax advantages, and you’ll pay income tax on your earnings, but you can sell your shares and withdraw the money at any time.

Educate yourself.

Numerous investing books and websites offer education about the securities markets. Learn about how to research and evaluate potential stock purchases, dividends, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and other investing basics. Don’t be swayed by gurus who promise higher-than-average returns, but do learn enough so you can evaluate stock or mutual fund choices. Hint: A company that holds an “education” luncheon is usually selling something, and often something you don’t want to buy, so be wary of those types of learning opportunities.

Look for a low-fee solution.

Companies charge different amounts to use their services, and the fees may vary by how much you have in your accounts. You may be charged to buy and sell assets, and mutual funds have their own fees. Fees can eat up a big chunk of your savings, so be sure you shop around to find the fee schedule that costs you the least.

Create a small “play” account.

If you’re interested in investing in individual stocks, start by creating a play account — on Google Finance, Yahoo Finance, The Motley Fool and some brokerage sites, for example — where you can create an imaginary portfolio and track its progress. Investigate the shares you want to “purchase” and then follow the ups and downs of your imaginary portfolio. Once you’ve had some education, you will be more ready to invest in individual stocks or different types of funds.

