5 Places to Visit Where the U.S. Dollar Is Strong

While time-tested frugal hacks such as using airline miles or scouring the internet for resort deals can make for a cheaper trip, your wallet will thank you if pick a destination with a favorable exchange rate. When your dollar is worth more, it’s easier to stretch your money further, extend your trip for a few extra days, book exciting excursions and enjoy memorable meals. And let’s face it: If you’re yearning for a luxurious getaway, choosing a destination where the dollar is surging allows you to experience high-end accommodations and experiences without bursting your budget.

Before you plan your 2017 travels, check out these destinations where the U.S. dollar is strong.

Mexico

Currently, $1 can be exchanged for 21.48 Mexican pesos. What does that mean? You can book a stay at a high-end resort, have more wine (or tequila) with dinner and save hard-earned vacation dollars for another trip. Amazing deals can be found on the country’s western coast in the colonial city of Mazatlán. There, you can book an all-inclusive resort for as little as $100 per night, eat first-rate meals for half the price they would cost at home and shop for freshly caught seafood and designer clothing at discount prices. And in Mexico’s popular Riviera Maya region, you can book regular hotels for as little as $30 per night, and rely on the strong dollar to save on everything from souvenirs to romantic dinners.

London

Brexit took a toll on the British pound, which has helped the dollar’s strength soar. Currently, a British pound equates to roughly $1.22. A few years ago, the British pound equated to approximately $1.60. With the British pound’s historic low, London is no longer cost-prohibitive for budget travelers. Whether your plans include sightseeing, live theater performances or visiting historical landmarks such as Big Ben or Westminster Abbey, it’s easy to trim costs thanks to the favorable exchange rate. What’s more, flights across the pond are on sale this year, making this bucket-list trip much more attainable.

Greece

Right now, one euro equals roughly $1.06. As a result, there are great deals for Europe-bound travelers, but even healthier savings in countries with depressed or fickle economies. Greece is one destination where your dollar can go far. In Athens, for example, you can book a three-star hotel with complimentary breakfast for as little as $70 per night. And throughout the countryside, you can enjoy amazing meals for a fraction of the price you would pay for upscale meals at home. To leverage savings, search for a discounted flight and plan to hit a variety of historic destinations, such as Delphi, Olympia and Meteora on the cheap.

Ireland

The Republic of Ireland, another destination on the euro, offers an abundance of cheap hotel and flight deals for American tourists. For starters, affordable round-trip flights abound from many popular hubs across the U.S. this spring. And there are plenty of three-star Dublin properties available for as little as $100 per night. Of course, no trip to Dublin would be complete without a visit to the world-famous Guinness Storehouse. For a small fee, you can learn to pour the perfect pint, indulge in your favorite Guinness beer and take in breathtaking views from the infamous Gravity Bar. Also plan to explore affordable can’t-miss attractions, such as Trinity College and St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Prague

Prague is a city steeped in history. Aside from its fascinating attractions, from the iconic Charles Bridge to the storied Prague Castle, Prague is also popular among tourists seeking a high value. Currently, $1 equals roughly 25.39 Czech korunas, making every aspect of a Prague vacation more affordable. Imagine enjoying an upscale dinner for two for $30 or less. You can book an overnight stay in a vacation rental for $50 or a five-star hotel in central Prague for less than $150 per night. Even better, you can appreciate world-class opera at Prague’s National Theatre for $10 per ticket. And thanks to the advantageous exchange rate, you can enjoy a longer stay with a little more of everything for a price you can afford.

Final Thoughts

No matter your travel budget, your money will go further if you choose your destination wisely. By opting for a locale where the U.S. dollar is strong, you can beat the exchange rate, score a better value and have more fun overall.

5 Places to Visit Where the U.S. Dollar Is Strong originally appeared on usnews.com

