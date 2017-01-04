4 Tips for International Students Interested in U.S. High Schools

Olivia Kim, of South Korea, says it was her mother’s idea for her to study in the U.S.

“It was a really difficult decision for me because I had to give up everything in Korea and come here,” says Kim, a 15-year-old freshman at University Senior High School in Los Angeles. But she thinks she will look back fondly on the experience and hopes it will help her as she works toward a dream job in animation.

More than 73,000 international students were studying at U.S. high schools in October 2013, according to the most recently published data from the Institute of International Education. Families with teenagers who wish to study at U.S. high schools can use the following advice to get started.

1. Become familiar with U.S. visas: International students who want to study at U.S. high schools typically need an F-1 visa if their goal is to stay for more than one year, says Chris Page, executive director of the nonprofit Council on Standards for International Educational Travel in Alexandria, Virginia.

Students coming for a one-year exchange program, sponsored by the Department of State, would need a J-1 visa. CSIET evaluates and approves organizations that bring students to U.S. high schools on these visas.

Students on an F-1 visa can pursue a full secondary education — and even earn a diploma — at U.S. public and private high schools, he says, but they can only study at public schools for one year. Regardless of the type of school they attend, international students on an F-1 visa must pay tuition, says Page.

2. Research different types of schools: Students coming on an F-1 visa can work with a vetted international student exchange organization to find a school, Page says. Or they can do independent research and enroll directly in schools the U.S. Department of Homeland Security approves to host students on F-1 visas. Regardless of the option they choose, experts advise students to explore their options.

“At a public high school, the student has an opportunity to be exposed to an authentic American high school experience,” says Chunchun Tang, director of international programs at Oxford Community Schools in Michigan.

Public schools must follow state curriculums, says Skip Hults, superintendent and principal at Newcomb Central School District in New York, and they tend to be more reasonably priced.

When researching U.S. schools, families should ask school officials what kind of support they have for English-language learners — and inquire about housing, among other topics, says Anne Richardson, director of global programs and leadership at the Kent Hills School in Maine. She says they should also explore available international student programs and give careful thought if the school doesn’t have one.

“I would actually caution to be hyper careful that you don’t get sucked into some really substandard place and really do your homework,” says Micah Truman, who helped an international student and family friend through the application process; the student now attends The Northwest School in Seattle. He encourages families to visit schools before their child enrolls.

3. Complete the high school application process: International students on an F-1 visa must apply for admission to U.S. high schools. But Truman says international families can struggle to overcome language and cultural barriers to navigate the process, which can include essays. He recommends they work with a native English speaker when applying.

For students pursuing academic studies rather than an exchange program, school officials say the process — for both public and private schools — typically includes the application as well as other requirements, such as an essay, interview or English proficiency tests. After students are accepted, experts say students need to complete the necessary steps to receive their visa.

4. Vet agencies and consultants before working with them: Using an agency can help families overcome the language barrier they may encounter in the application process, says Jack Lloyd, international admission coordinator at The Northwest School. But not all are ethical or actually offer the advertised services.

For example, Lloyd says a red flag is if an agency refuses or can’t provide references from past clients or U.S. schools. He said families should also be wary of organizations that guarantee admission to a school for a special fee.

Lloyd suggests parents get recommendations from families who have used agencies in the past. Families can also ask their child’s current school if they have any overseas connections, says Tang, the Michigan school official.

Via the CSIET website, families can search for fully-vetted, CSIET-approved organizations that help international high school students pursue their U.S. studies, says Page. The Department of Homeland Security’s website also has a school search feature.

Maria Venerdi, whose 15-year-old daughter Tania came from Spain to study at Newcomb Central School, encourages students to pursue an education in the U.S.

“You have no other choice other than learn and express yourself perfectly in English,” she says. “Teenagers mature drastically while they are away from home.”

