371-foot ship new Gulf of Mexico artificial reef off Texas

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 11:55 pm
In this Jan. 20, 2017 photo provided by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, a former cargo vessel named Kraken sinks more than 60 miles off the coast of Galveston, Texas, to become an artificial reef. The ship is expected to become a home to fish, coral and other invertebrates plus being a destination for divers. (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department via AP)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A 371-foot former cargo vessel named for a mythical sea monster has become an artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico off Texas.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department says the Kraken (KRAK’-uhn) was sunk 67 miles off Galveston. The ship is expected to become a home to fish, coral and other sea-life, plus a destination for divers.

The project is part of the state’s Artificial Reef Program funded through grants and industry donations.

The Kraken was towed from Trinidad to Brownsville last May. Crews removed all fuel, oil and hazardous materials to abide by environmental regulations.

Department officials say the ship sank last Friday as openings cut into the vessel filled with water. The Kraken settled about 140 feet below the surface.

Online:

http://tpwd.texas.gov/landwater/water/habitats/artificial_reef/

