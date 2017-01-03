3:25 pm, January 30, 2017
3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster dog show pack

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 3:17 pm 01/30/2017 03:17pm
Candy, 2, left, Rodney, 7, center, and Johnny, 2, three American Hairless Terrier breeds owned by Virginia's Sue Medhurst are shown at a news conference, Monday Jan. 30, 2017, in New York. The dogs are among three new breeds competing in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — A winsome but hardworking Hungarian herding dog, an ancient African hound and a playful, fur-free terrier are about to get their first shot at the most famous U.S. canine championship.

The pumi (POOM’-ee), the sloughi (SLOO-ghee) and the American hairless terrier will be newcomers at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show next month in New York. They can compete among as many as 202 breeds and varieties for the coveted Best in Show award.

Dogs from the three newly eligible breeds were showcased at a preview news conference Monday. More than 2,800 dogs are expected at the show, set for Feb. 11, 13 and 14.

Besides the traditional breed judging, it includes agility and obedience competitions — and a non-competitive “meet the breeds” event that even includes cats this year.

Latest News